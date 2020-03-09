Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ROSE has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ ROSE opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $39.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.34. Rosehill Resources has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rosehill Resources stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of Rosehill Resources worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

