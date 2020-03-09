Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $102.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

