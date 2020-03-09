Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK)

Equities researchers at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Mohawk Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,956. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWK. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

