Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 116,264 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 823,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.92% of Portland General Electric worth $45,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.65. 761,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,918. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

