Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $48,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Prologis by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Prologis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Prologis by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,219,000 after buying an additional 530,191 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

PLD traded down $8.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,291,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

