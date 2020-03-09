Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $45,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.

NYSE:DIS traded down $10.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,168,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463,044. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.44. The company has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

