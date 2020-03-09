Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Phillips 66 worth $56,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

NYSE:PSX traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.