Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242,946 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.16% of Xcel Energy worth $52,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.99. 9,885,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,851. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

