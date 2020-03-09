Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 263,447 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $60,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.96. 61,504,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,275,859. The firm has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

