Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

HON traded down $11.17 on Monday, hitting $152.86. 5,848,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,762. The firm has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

