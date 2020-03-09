Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,191 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.92% of MasTec worth $45,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MasTec by 844.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE:MTZ traded down $8.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.73. 2,437,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,929. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.