Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,163 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.7% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $62,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,445,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,845,000 after buying an additional 1,971,993 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,307,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,613,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76. The company has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.52 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

