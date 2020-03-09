Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,096 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises approximately 0.7% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $68,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $16.74 on Monday, reaching $48.27. 19,126,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,357. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

