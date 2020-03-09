Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,144 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Syneos Health worth $43,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,818.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.30. 3,058,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,171. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.18. Syneos Health Inc has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.