Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,804 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 121,449 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Performance Food Group worth $43,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,496 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115,035 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,184 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,121 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,614.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

