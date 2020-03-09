Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172,291 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Marathon Petroleum worth $52,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC traded down $5.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,827,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.