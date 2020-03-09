Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,514 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.93% of Highwoods Properties worth $47,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.87. 738,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wood & Company upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

