Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,559 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.65% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $46,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 267,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.64. 2,126,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.76. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

PDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

