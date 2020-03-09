Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $101.96 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,267,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 35,373 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $101,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,920,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,840,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.