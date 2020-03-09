Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $193.40 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $193,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $14.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.44. 40,265,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,739,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average is $126.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

