Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $42.45 Million Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,321 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.38% of E*TRADE Financial worth $42,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ETFC traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.95. 6,861,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETFC shares. UBS Group cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.