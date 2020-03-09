Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $44.68 Million Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44,282 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.83% of Amedisys worth $44,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Amedisys by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.70. 361,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $202.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $57,827.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,979 shares of company stock worth $4,579,863. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

