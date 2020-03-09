Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $46.97 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,562 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.47% of ON Semiconductor worth $46,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 696,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,713,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,739 shares of company stock worth $5,330,293 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.53. 13,610,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,710,529. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

