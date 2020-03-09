Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $47.68 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 165.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,068 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,678 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.21% of Best Buy worth $47,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.