Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $48.54 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,712 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $48,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.27. 24,760,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,356,900. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

