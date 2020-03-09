Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $52.71 Million Stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,703 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.09% of Black Hills worth $52,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock traded down $6.18 on Monday, hitting $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 527,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.62%.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

