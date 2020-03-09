Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $55.45 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,015 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $55,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57,447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $17.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.60. 18,926,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,413. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.