Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $68.35 Million Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $68,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $4.34 on Monday, hitting $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,230. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.