Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $74.79 Million Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 68,393 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.50% of Diamondback Energy worth $74,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after purchasing an additional 511,218 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after purchasing an additional 450,265 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,392,000 after purchasing an additional 220,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $21.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,418,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.