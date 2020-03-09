Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $87.94 Million Stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,333 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 0.9% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.52% of Quanta Services worth $87,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $818,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,322 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 24.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of PWR traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

