Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,919 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises approximately 0.7% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kimberly Clark worth $65,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average of $138.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $115.71 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

