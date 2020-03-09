Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $61,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,302,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $15.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $313.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $6,430,906. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

