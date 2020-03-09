Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 587,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of Duke Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 38,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $4.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,613,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.