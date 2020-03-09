Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 268,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,247,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.21% of Willis Towers Watson as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $14.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,031,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,144. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $169.41 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.54.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.