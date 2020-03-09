Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 80.9% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $100.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,800.61. 7,770,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,991.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,838.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.01 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $896.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

