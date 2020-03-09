Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the quarter. Hill-Rom makes up approximately 0.8% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.03% of Hill-Rom worth $78,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Hill-Rom by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

HRC traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.01. 686,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.65. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.08 and a 52-week high of $117.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

