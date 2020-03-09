Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $77,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $3.24 on Monday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,067,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,150,492. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

