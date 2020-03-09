Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.19% of Discover Financial Services worth $49,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.76. 3,595,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,103. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

In related news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

