Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 0.7% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $65,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock traded down $11.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.07. 29,770,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,971,279. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

