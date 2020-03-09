Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,871 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of LiveRamp worth $44,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in LiveRamp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 999,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,349. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.46. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,737 shares of company stock worth $820,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.