Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 115,323 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 115,323 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $43,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 426,687 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 973.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,380 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 678,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 332,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 284,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. 1,886,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

