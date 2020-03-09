Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 12,417 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,417 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Delta Air Lines worth $63,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 139.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.52. 25,725,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,429,936. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.