Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 166,811 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,811 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics comprises 0.6% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.91% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $61,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 6,460.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after acquiring an additional 704,566 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,855,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,569,000 after acquiring an additional 515,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,009,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 471,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 329,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,306,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,064 shares in the company, valued at $33,928,744.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,175. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.22. 1,355,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

