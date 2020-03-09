Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 18,690 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,690 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.82% of Huntsman worth $45,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Huntsman by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after buying an additional 1,361,317 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $28,575,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 767,750 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 480,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

Shares of HUN traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, CFO Sean Douglas acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,332.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at $105,517,924.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $587,907 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.