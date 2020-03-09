Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 19,615 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,615 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.20% of Prudential Financial worth $76,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $11.57 on Monday, hitting $58.24. 7,657,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

