Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 21,879 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,879 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $53,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.85. 56,045,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,500,240. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

