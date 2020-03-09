Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 26,020 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,020 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.15% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $46,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,056,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 456,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares in the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,306,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.66.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

