Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 2,763 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $71,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $15.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.63 and a twelve month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

