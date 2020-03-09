Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 28,726 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,726 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of IBERIABANK worth $43,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKC stock traded down $16.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,901. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. IBERIABANK Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. IBERIABANK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock worth $2,289,141. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBKC shares. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

