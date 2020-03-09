Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 3,650 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,834 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $56,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,806,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $10.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,056,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,301. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.16 and its 200 day moving average is $264.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

